Two Killed in Bomb Blast at Birbhum Village

Sheikh Sabir (26) and Sheikh Alamgir (18) were killed in a bomb blast in Hatia village, under the jurisdiction of Labhpur police station in Birbhum district, earlier today. The incident reportedly stemmed from a violent clash between two rival groups involved in a counterfeit coin manufacturing racket, who hurled bombs at each other, resulting in the deaths.

According to local residents, the sound of bomb blasts continued throughout the night. One group is allegedly led by Sheikh Nemuddin, who also serves as the booth president of the Trinamul Congress in Hatia village, while the other is headed by Sheikh Moni. Both individuals had been absconding for the past six months and reportedly attempted to re-enter the village last night, sparking the confrontation. These groups are alleged to be involved in the production of fake gold coins and in defrauding the public.

Birbhum police had previously received multiple complaints regarding these activities and had conducted public awareness campaigns warning residents not to fall prey to such scams.

A large police presence has since been deployed in the village, and most of the local male population has reportedly fled, fearing arrest. Amandeep, the Superintendent of Police for Birbhum, stated that the situation is under control. Cases have been registered, and investigations are underway. He assured that arrests will be made shortly. One of the deceased was a student.

Dhruba Saha, the BJP district president, has claimed that three people, not two, were killed in the incident and alleged that additional bodies have been removed from the scene. He has demanded an NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe into the blast at Hatia village in Labhpur.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The district unit of the Trinamul Congress has so far refrained from commenting on the incident.