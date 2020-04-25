A 70 year-old-woman, a resident of Himnagar in Dankuni tested Covid-19 positive and has been sent to Beleghata ID hospital. Both her sons who were also tested positive previously, are at present, undergoing treatment at Beleghata hospital.

A 45 year-oldwoman, resident of Beledanga in Chanditala, who worked as an aaya in Kolkata, was sent to isolation. She was later detected Covid-19 positive and have been sent to Beleghata hospital in Kolkata.

To keep a check on the movement of the people, the district administration has taken a decision to set up a helium balloon fitted with camera to keep a track on the movement of people and vehicles.

The district magistrate Y. Ratnakar Rao said, “Helium being a lighter gas, will keep the balloon up at a certain height day and night. “The camera fitted on the balloon will sent images of an area covering nearly five kilometers.”