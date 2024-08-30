Two get bullet injuries at Mogra, police in search of miscreants

According to police, Wednesday night two persons, Biswanath Dey (40) and Maidul Islam (30) were on their way to Mogra on their motorbike, when a car following the bike, intercepted it at Naksha Mor Road junction. Both the bikers were taken unawares when the occupants of the car opened fire at the bikers. One of the bullets pierced the thigh of Maidul, while Biswanath received deep bullet injuries on the hand and stomach. Both the injured fell off from their motorbike. Bleeding profusely and in terrible pain, locals raised hue and cry as the assailants fled. Then police rushed both the victims to the hospital.

Both the victims were close to the TMC party and were businessmen. Locals are of the view that some previous bitterness may be the cause of the attack.

Maidul is undergoing treatment at Imambara Hospital but Biswanath is in a very critical state and has been shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

The district rural police superintendent Kamanasish Sen said a case has been lodged and an investigation initiated. Soon, the exact reason behind the shootout will be revealed. The culprits will be soon behind bars, said the police officer.