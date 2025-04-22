Two died in Pathuriaghata godown fire

Two persons died in a fire that broke out at a godown storing garments at Pathuriaghata Street in the northern part of the city on Monday.

The fire was spotted first in the godown housed in the fourth floor of a building around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Fire brigade personnel along with police rescued several residents of the building.

Two persons, who were lying unconscious in the terrace of the fire-ravaged building were taken to the nearby Medical College Hospital in the wee hours today by police.

They died of severe suffocation triggered by smoke at the gutted building.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim today visited the spot and confirmed about the deaths of two persons. Fire brigade officials are exploring reasons behind the fire.