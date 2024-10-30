Turmoil at police station after arrest of TMC supporter

One Trinamul Congress leader allegedly beat up policemen inside Canning police station and forcibly tried to get his party worker released from the lockup on Tuesday.

The Opposition has been quick to blame the Trinamul Congress government for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition has demanded the director general of police to conduct an inquiry to probe the incident and release CCTV footage of the entire episode at the police station in South 24-Parganas district.

Advertisement

According to police and local residents, the trouble started when one Trinamul Congress youth leader Jayanta Ghorui was detained by police and later taken to the police station for interrogations after complaints that he was allegedly extorting money at Raibaghini for Kali Puja subscription.

Soon after the detention by police one Aritra Bose, Canning-I block youth president of the ruling party, along with his party workers rushed to the PS on Tuesday and got involved in heated exchange of words with policemen there.

Mr Bose, who is also a ‘karmadakshmya’ of local panchayat samiti allegedly, manhandled the sub-inspector, who had detained Mr Ghorai and forcefully got the lockup opened to get the latter out of the PS.

“Since then IC Canning PS, Sougata Ghosh and Canning SDPO; Ram Kumar Mondal are trying their best to cover up the issue so that Aritra Bose and Jayanta Ghorai can go scot free,” Mr Adhikari alleged in his X-handle post.

Mr Mondal is local Trinamul Congress MLA.

“I am requesting DGP @WBPPolice to conduct a proper inquiry and release the CCTV footage to the Press so that the truth can be established and if the alleged incident is true then the criminals who have shown the audacity to rough up Policemen within the police station, must be punished adequately as per the provisions of Law,” the LoP demanded in the X-handle.

“I was in the state Assembly throughout the day. So far as I know, Aritra has been down with fever since yesterday. Police administration should investigate the matter and take action if it has happened,” Mr Mondal said today.