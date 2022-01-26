Truck rams into convoy of MLA Jakir Hossain, 3 cops injured

The Jangipur MLA, Jakir Hossain of Trinamool Congress party survived a road accident caused by a mini-truck (407 pickup van) that allegedly rammed into the pilot car of his convoy today at Talai crossing of NH-34 near Umarpur area under Raghunathganj police station limits in Murshidabad district, sources said.

At least three police personnel aboard the MLA’s pilot car were rushed to local hospital as they sustained injuries, eye-witnesses informed. The TMC MLA said that he went unhurt. The accident occurred when he was on way back home at Jangipur after returning from a mill onwed by him, sources said. Jakir Hossain, formerly the minister of state for labour in the Mamata Banerjee government, today urged the state government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the mishap.

“I suspect that there was foul play behind today’s incident. I request my chief minister, Mamata Banerjee to launch a full-scale inquiry into the matter”, Jakir Hossain said.

The TMC MLA today came up with a surprising allegation that no inquiry was ever done to nail down the criminals involved in the terror attack on him in February last year when live bombs planted at the platform of Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district went off on him. Hit by the blast, he had to struggle for life at a hospital in Kolkata where he underwent treatment for several months and partially recovered from multiple injuries, especially bruised hands, legs and face, sources said. Prior to the Nimtita blast, Jakir Hossain alleged that cattle smugglers of his locality had threatened him of murder and he asked the government for security of his life.