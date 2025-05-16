Truck operators write to CM against online challan system

Truck operators in the state have written to the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, resisting the implementation of an online challan system. The letter has been submitted by the truck operators’ body in the state named Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association (FWBTOA) urging the CM not to impose the restriction declared by the state transport department on vehicles failing to pay their challan dues.

Citing reasons for their reluctance to implement the new online challan system, the truck operators have alleged several malpractices by the police. The FWBTOA members have pointed out issues faced by the operators of the state as well as inter-state vehicles after entering West Bengal. According to the operators, several bridges including the Mohanpur Bridge, Khukurdaha Bridge, DVC Bridge, Gouranga Bridge, Belghoria Bridge, Barrackpore Bridge, Sodepur Bridge, Kalyani Bridge, Tista Bridge and so on are closed over a long period of time for passing heavy goods carrying vehicles or trucks.

As a result, such vehicles have to reach their destination after plying a long distance resulting in additional cost of fuel and other expenses. The FWBTOA operators have also alleged about ‘ghost-seer’ cases being given to the owner of goods carrying vehicles in each and every districts of West Bengal. “For instance, whereas the goods carrying vehicle is situated or plying at Durgapur is faces online ghost seer cases at Kolkata traffic police area whereas the concerned vehicle it not at all situated or plying,” said the general secretary of FWBTOA.

“Also, in case of inter-trucks while the goods carrying vehicle is plying at Kolkata but is slapped with online cases in Rajasthan or Maharashtra state traffic police area whereas the concerned vehicle is not at all operational,” he added.

Considering the situation, the truck operators are resisting the restrictions on issuance of certificate of fitness, road tax, pollution permit through the proposed unified ‘ SANJOG’ portal.