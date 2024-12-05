Truck operators stare losses as trade across B’desh border comes to a trickle

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the neighbouring country, truck operators of the state are staring at huge losses as trade across Bangladesh border has been reduced to half of the normal times.

According to the truck operators’ union leaders, during normal situations, around 7,000 to 10,000 trucks carrying various articles would cross the international border at Changrabandha. Similarly, at Hili, the number of trucks crossing the border has been reduced to around 50 to 60 from its earlier count of about 250 to 300 per day.

The factors for the reduced trade brought by the unrest are many. According to the operators, the truckers are also said to be facing issues in trade related documents. As learnt, the drivers are facing difficulties in obtaining a letter of credit, a contractual/financial commitment by foreign buyers’ bank to pay once the exporters ship the goods and present the required documents to the exporters’ bank as a proof.

According to the members of Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association (FWBTOA) around 40 to 50 per cent of the exports have been adversely affected. “Of the items that were regularly sent across the border, movement of potato and onion-laden trucks have already been stopped. The movement of the remaining articles including some kinds of machinery, fruits, ginger, chilly and so on that are still moving across the border could any time come to a halt,” informed general secretary of Federation of FWBTOA, Sajal Ghosh.

Apart from this, with growing uncertainties over payments from traders of the neighbouring country, the operators are giving it a second thought before sending their goods across the border, resulting in reduction of truck movements bringing losses to the operators.

As pointed out by a leader of the truck operators’ union, another factor affecting the truckers’ trade is that the drivers are reluctant to cross the border, fearing for life. Considering the alleged atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country, many truck drivers are not willing to risk their life.

The situation triggered by the unrest has cumulatively impacted the truck operators on this side of the border. According to the general secretary of the truckers’ federation in West Bengal which is the major body representing around six lakh truckers in the state, the income of around 35 per cent of the total fleet depends on movement around the Bangladesh border. “The turmoil has caused huge losses to the operators. Operators are facing losses worth crores of rupees almost everyday hoping for the situation to become normal,” he said.