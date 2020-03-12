Two Trinamul Congress candidates ~ Subroto Bakshi and Dinesh Tribedi~ filed their nomintion papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Wednesday at the state legislative Assembly. Bakshi, who is Trinamul Congress’ all India general secretary, did not contest in the Lok Sabha poll from his Kolkata (South) constituency. Dinesh Tribedi, who contested the Lok Sabha poll s from his Barrackpore constituency, lost to BJP’s Arjun Singh.

A party insider said Tribedi was accepted by different political parties and so “our party supremo selected him as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Two more Trinamul Congress candidates Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Benazir Noor from Balurghat in South Dinajpur and Malda (North)in Malda district will alsofile their nominations tomorrow. To strengthen Trinamul Congress in South Dinajpur and Malda Mamata have selected Arpita and Mausam as Rajya Sabha candidates.

Moreover they are faces in Lok Sabha who can project chief minister’s view against NRC, CAA and NPR in the Parliament. By selecting two women candidates Miss Banerjee gave a message on Women’s Day that she always favours women participation in Parliamentary form of democracy. Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi are with Mamata Banerjee from the very inception of TMC.

Trivedi is widely accepted as a leader by different political parties. Mr Bakshi who is the party’s state president didnot contest the Lok Sabha polls this time. A party insider said to strengthen Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipore constituency she has sent Me Bakshi to Delhi. The present incumbent to the post from Trinamul Congress are Manish Gupta, Jogendranath Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan and KD Singh. It is learnt that the party chief Mamata Banerjee has plans to bring back Manish Gupta to the state cabinet.

He was the first power minister during Trinamul’s first five years of rule and made considerable improvement in power sector. Today Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamul Congress said that departmental budgets will begin from 16 March. Referring to Madhya Pradesh crisis, Partha Chatterjee said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had warned about this mentality of BJP much earlier.

She had urged all regional parties at the Brigade rally to put up a united fight against the BJP. BJP is spreading a very bad impression in the society, in the democracy and among the political parties through this act. “Till now we have decided the schedule till Friday. Later the business advisory committee will decide on the next course in a meeting. The House will be closed after the condolence motion on 13March. On Monday, there will be budget discussion.