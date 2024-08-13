Trinamul slams NCW ex-chief for comments on doc death

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, on Monday, demanded President’s Rule in state after the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee in Kolkata’s state-run hospital.

Sharma said, “A police volunteer committed the rape and murder of a woman inside a hospital. If a doctor isn’t safe even in a hospital, where can they be safe? Women are not secure in West Bengal. This is yet another incident that highlights the lack of safety for women in West Bengal – a state where the Chief Minister herself is a woman.”

Demanding the case to be transferred to the CBI for further probe, Sharma said the police had significantly delayed their response in this case and that the accused should have been arrested on the very first day.

The ruling Trinamul Congress has reacted strongly to the comments of the former NCW chief asking her to first look into her past records.

“Rekha Sharma should be the last one to speak on the safety of women. During her tenure as NCW chief she was deeply biased, maligned Opposition-ruled states and turned a blind eye to crimes committed in BJP-ruled states.”

“How can one forget her role in Sandeshkhali? She was one of the main conspirators and sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali for Rs 2,000 so that her masters in BJP can reap political benefits,” said Trinamul national spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja, slamming Rekha Sharma.

Party spokesperson Dr Riju Dutta posted on his X handle: “Do you even check before posting any stuff on social media or for the sake of pleasing your masters you just vomit filth. Stop playing vulture politics.”

Why don’t you ask your Malik to resign for the international shame he has brought to our nation by remaining mum on Manipur and siding with rapists against our Desh Ki Betis. Rapists Recruiter like you shouldn’t be talking of women’s safety. Period!”