Trinamul MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed passes away at 70

A veteran Trinamul Congress leader and MLA from Nadia’s Kaliganj constituency, Nasiruddin Ahmed, has passed away at the age of 70. On Saturday night, after experiencing sudden health complications, he was rushed to Palashi Hospital, where he took his last breath. His demise has cast a shadow of mourning over the political sphere. Widely known as ‘Lal’ in state politics, Nasiruddin Ahmed is survived by a son and two daughters. A lawyer by profession, he first became an MLA in 2011 as a candidate of the Trinamul Congress. However, in the 2016 elections, he lost to Congress-CPM alliance candidate Sheikh Hasanuzzaman. Later, Hasanuzzaman joined Trinamul Congress.

In the 2021 elections, Nasiruddin once again secured the ticket and was re-elected as the MLA from Kaliganj. On Saturday evening, Nasiruddin suddenly fell ill and was taken to Palashi Hospital, where he was declared dead. His unexpected passing has left his colleagues and associates in shock. Nakashipara MLA Kallol Khan expressed his disbelief, stating: “I spoke to Lal in the evening, and he seemed fine. But now I hear that he is no more. It is hard to believe that we will no longer walk the political path together.” His death marks a significant loss for the Trinamul Congress and the political landscape of Nadia. Condoling the death of Ahmed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on microblogging platform X said: “Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Nasiruddin Ahmed (Laal) MLA from Kaliganj, Nadia.

A veteran public worker and political representative, he was our trustworthy asset. He was a lawyer and a very good social worker, and I truly valued him. My condolences to his family, friends and followers.” Local Trinamul Congress workers said: “The veteran leader’s passing marks a significant loss for the Trinamul Congress and the people of Kaliganj.” Leaders from various political parties in Nadia have expressed their condolences to his grieving family.

