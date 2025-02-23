Tribal people losing their own cultural heritage: Minister

The tribal communities, unfortunately, are losing the legacy of their own cultural heritage and identity, said Bulu Chik Baraik, minister of state for backward classes welfare & tribal development here today during the inauguration of the 30th tribal drama competition.

“Our chief minister is trying to preserve and promote the traditional tribal culture, but, it’s very disheartening that our tribal brothers and sisters are getting distracted and detached from their heritage,” said the minister. State animal resources minister Swapan Debnath was also present on the occasion at zilla parishad’s Sanskriti Lok Mancha this afternoon.

Minister Bulu Chik Baraik said: “Once the tribal labourers of the tea estates in our hilly region used to play Dhamsa, Madol (traditional tribal drums) at least a month ahead of the Durga pujas, but now our youngsters have lost their enthusiasm for this ancient practice. It’s ridiculous to see the use of electronic piano and other instruments in our songs.”

Nine drama teams, each from nine Bengal districts, are participating in the two-day competition this year.