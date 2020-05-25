The chairman of KMC board, Firhad Hakim today said that all major arterial roads will be cleared by tonight while clearing in the interior areas will be completed by Wednesday.

Indian Army carried out cleaning of uprooted trees for the second consecutive day. Hakim today went on inspection around the city to take stock of the situation.

He told the Press: “A total of 17,000 KMC workers are on the ground working towards bringing the city back to normalcy.

There is no such area where power connection has not been restored due to uprooted trees. I held a meeting with the CESC officials and have cleared off trees wherever they asked me to. The reason for power not being restored is because the CESC has inadequate workforce.”

He pointed out: “The KMC has put all the booster pumping stations in operation to ensure smooth water supply. In some areas deep tube wells remain shut due to lack of electricity but we have also provided generators to keep some functional.”

The chairman today visited areas such as Chetla where there was water-logging.

He said: “We have put 17 pumps in operation to drain off the water. The area received 256 mm of rainfall. Trees have also been cleared barring a few points where the uprooted trees are lying in precarious condition with entangled wires. We intend to complete all work by next week and begin with rebuilding plans that will include repairing the street lights and other utilities which were damaged in the cyclone.”

Commenting on clearing of trees inside alleys and lanes, he highlighted: “This work will be done in coordination with borough offices and conservancy workers right after we clean up all the main roads.”

When asked to comment on the statement by former KMC mayor and present BJP member Sovan Chatterjee that “KMC was not prepared in advance to handle the impact of the cyclone”.

He said: “Advanced preparedness was there but one cannot fight with nature. Amphan has left behind a trail of devastation. One must note that despite advanced preparedness, the cyclone Aila had destroyed the state of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, columns of the Indian Army carried out cleaning of trees for the second consecutive day in areas such as Behala, Bidhannagar, Rash Behari, Gariahat Road and Kankulia Road. The Army was carried out cleaning today at Southern Avenue where a large number of trees were uprooted in the cyclone, confirmed Eastern Command spokesperson.