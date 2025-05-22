Transport operators withdraw strike

In a major relief to commuters, the transport operators have withdrawn their call for a three-day strike starting tomorrow.

The withdrawal came following the intervention of the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty who held a meeting with the transport operators and the top officials of police including police commissioner of Kolkata Police, Manoj Verma. Following the meeting, operators announced postponement of their strike till 1 September.

According to sources, during the meeting, the two major demands of the operators were addressed. The operators’ have been allowed to clear their fines by paying 25 per cent. This according to the bus operators was a major relief. The top officials are also said to have ensured of addressing issues of alleged ‘atrocities’ by the police. The department is also learnt to have informed that the SANJOG portal would be used on a trial basis till September and the feedback related to the portal would be taken into consideration before final implementation.

