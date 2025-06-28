Train cancellations

Eastern Railway has decided to cancel around 80 local trains on Saturday and Sunday to enable regirdering of bridge no. 3 and 27 in Sealdah – Dum Dum Junction section. The Sealdah division of the ER has taken a 10-hour traffic and power block in the up and down suburban lines from 10.15 p.m. tomorrow till 8.15 a.m. on Sunday. Following the block, the divisional railway has cancelled some of the local trains between Sealdah-Naihati, Sealdah – Ranaghat, Bidhannagar – Barrackpore, Sealdah-Barrackpore, Dum Dum – Barrackpore, Sealdah-Bangaon, Sealdah-Krishnanagar City, Sealdah -Barasat, Sealdah – Gede, Barasat – Dattapukur, Sealdah- Dattapukur and so on, tomorrow and on Sunday.

