Traffic cops create green corridor to save patient

Kolkata police played the good Samaritan by creating a green corridor to ensure the timely hospital admission of a former central government employee, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the road on Monday.

The elderly person suffered a heart attack while driving yesterday afternoon. He was rescued and taken to the hospital by the police. Thanks to the prompt action of the traffic police, the elderly individual’s life was saved. The police have identified the elderly person as Bishwanath Das, a 60-yearold former central government employee. On Monday, he was on his way to his wife’s workplace in Howrah. ”

While crossing the Brabourne Road, near Howrah Bridge on his personal vehicle, Bishwanath had a sudden attack. The car stopped in the middle of the road, and his wife cried out for help.

The incident caught the attention of Souvik Chakraborty, the officer-in-charge of the Howrah Bridge traffic guard. He saw that the elderly man was in distress, struggling to breathe at the busy congested road. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the police officer didn’t hesitate and immediately lifted the elderly person into his own vehicle.

He rushed Bishwanath to the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, creating a green corridor that finally reached the hospital within only a seven-minute drive from the Howrah Bridge. At the hospital,

Bishwanath received the necessary medical care and eventually recovered. He was discharged on Tuesday. The police officer’s quick response and timely action played a crucial role in saving the elderly man’s life. The patient’s family expressed their gratitude to the police for their life-saving effort.