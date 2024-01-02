Tourists in Sundarbans stranded for lack of boats

Tourists planning to explore the enchanting Sundarbans on the first day of the year were left disappointed as numerous boat owners refrained from venturing into the mangrove forests due to the cancellation of licenses.

This unexpected turn of events was a result of the revocation of licenses for over a hundred boats and vessels by the zilla parishad (district council). Annually, licenses are issued by the zilla parishad for boats and vessels operating in the Sundarbans. However, this year, many have not undergone the renewal process, leaving them without a valid license.

The consequences are evident as most boat owners are hesitant to navigate into the jungle without proper documentation, fearing penalties from the forest office. Gholam Sardar, chairman of the Sundarbans Tourist Boat Association, expressed concern, stating, “The hefty fines make it impossible for anyone to enter the jungle. As a result, many boats remain docked at the ghats.”

According to sources within the district administration, a significant number of boat and vessel owners failed to apply for license renewal in a timely manner. December witnessed a low turnout at the relevant office for renewal applications. However, officials believe that the situation will normalize after the holiday season, with license applications expected to pick up from 2 January.

Nilima Mistry Bishal, chairperson of the zilla parishad, reassured, “Those, who missed the deadline can still apply and obtain their licenses once the office reopens. It’s just a matter of following the proper procedure.” Tourists, however, found themselves caught in the middle.

Despite the allure of the Sundarbans, many now face uncertainty regarding their planned trips into the jungle. A disappointed tourist, Raja Goswami, remarked, “If we had known about this situation beforehand, we might have reconsidered our trip.” As the district grapples with administrative challenges, travellers are left hoping for a resolution that will allow them to experience the natural beauty of the Sundarbans without further hindrance.