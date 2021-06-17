Torrential overnight rain coupled with high tide drowned most parts of the capital city of West Bengal on Thursday morning.

The meteorological department has predicted more rain in most parts of the districts in South Bengal in the next 24 hours till Friday.

According to the Met office, there has been 144 mm of rain in Kolkata from 10 p.m. on Wednesday till 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The department also said that the southern parts of the city including Behala, Mominpur, Ekbalpur, Khidderpore, Kalighat received more rains than the northern parts of the city. Mominpur received 179 mm of rain — the highest in the city followed by Kalighat that received 168 mm, Behala 163 mm and Ballygunge that received 153 mm of rain.

On the other hand, areas like Ultadanga (84 mm), Maniktala (77 mm), Belgachia (82 mm) experienced comparatively less rainfall on Wednesday night.

The heavy downpour threw the city out of gear as several areas particularly in central and south Kolkata were nearly submerged everywhere.

Areas like Behala, M.G. Road, Park Circus, Park Street, Theatre Road, Shakespeare Sarani were under knee-deep water. People had to brave the water to reach their working places.

“There was high tide till 7 a.m. and naturally we had to keep all the lock-gates closed. Otherwise the river water would enter into the city and that would create more problems for the people of the city.

“Naturally the rain water could not be drained and this had led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

“We have activated all the 384 pumps spread across 73 pumping stations in Kolkata to drain the water out of the city but it will take nearly six hours to clear the water,” a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

More rain over the next 24 hours was expected as a low depression has developed in the Bay of Bengal that will affect most of the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata.

According to the initial forecast there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in most of the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah for the next 24 hours.

“The concentration of the rain was high and we don’t have any hand over nature but we are doing everything so that the people can continue on with their daily activities but it will take some time,” a member of the board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

Former Mayor and chairman of the board of members of KMC Firhad Hakim has surveyed the whole situation and has asked all the officials to work on war-footing so that the water can be cleared as soon as possible.