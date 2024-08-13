Top brass of Asansol Durgapur police review security at dist hospital

The top cops from Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) have visited the Asansol District and Superspecialty hospital and reviewed the security system on campus.

The cops held meetings with the doctors and other hospital staff and also inspected the hospital campus.

Biswajit Naskar, assistant commissioner of police (Central-1), inspector Koushik Kundu, inspector in-charge of Asansol South police station visited the hospital today.

The CP of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Sunil Kumar Choudhury, has directed to review the present security system of the hospital and take steps, sources said.

They had a long meeting with deputy super Debdeep Mukherjee and took notes.

Later, they inspected the old building, new building campuses of the largest state government hospital in West Burdwan district.

Sources said that the ADPC has also sought fresh proposals to further strengthen the police camp with more and further requirements of the district and super speciality hospital.

There is a police cell and a camp in the hospital, where cops are posted. The proposal is to increase by around 10-12 cops in the police camp.