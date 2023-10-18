Toddler dies of dengue in Park Circus

A two-month-old infant died of dengue on Tuesday in the Park Circus area. The infant was admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Park Circus on 29 September with fever. He was tested dengue-positive after his condition deteriorated. Considering the deteriorating condition of the toddler, doctors decided to shift the patient to the neonatal intensive care unit for critical care treatment.

According to the hospital sources, the infant died on 14 October. “He was undergo- ing critical care treatment with ventilator life-support. But his condition was grad- ually turning bad. He died of severe dengue with other complications. It’s a very unusual case of a newborn dying of vector-borne disease.

Normally, toddlers in this age group are hardly vulnerable to the viral disease,” said Dr Prabhasprasun Giri, of the ICH. “There are six-eight dengue-infected babies of around three to four years of age, undergoing treatment in ourhospital.Twoofthemare critical,” Dr Giri said.

