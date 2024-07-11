To the cheer of farmers reclamation of canal at Haripal begins

At the directive of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the reclamation work of Kana Nadi was initiated by state minister Beccharam Manna at Haripal on Tuesday. Local MLA Dr Karabi Manna was present at the event.

The entire stretch of land, from Chapsara, Singur, Nalikul, Haripal is very fertile. Besides paddy cultivation, vegetable cultivation is carried out extensively, which are then supplied to the wholesale market at Seoraphuli and Howrah.

The entire area is criss-crossed by streams. Among them, the most important are Kana Nadi and Dakatia Nadi Khal. These river-canals or streams are the main source of water to the widespread area of agricultural land on both sides of the canals. The DVC irrigation feeder canals are also interconnected to both the river canals.

Advertisement

Decades back both the river canals were used for irrigation, transportation and fishing but long neglect of both the canals have led to blockage at different places. During summers, both the canals get dry due to loss of natural depth, while during monsoons, they overflow and inundate the farms on both sides of it. In 2016 the Dakatia river canal was dredged. In response to the demands of local farmers of Haripal and Nalikul, the CM had issued directives to reclaim the Kana Nadi too. Mr Manna has taken the initiative to now dredge the canal.

The minister said, “In the first phase, the dredging and reclamation work will start from Horalock gate to Chowalapara lock gate and in the 2nd phase the reclamation work will extend from Sultanpur to Bhola lock gate, Hatishnagar to Gopalnagar area.

Villagers and farmers residing along the stretch are very happy with the initiative. They have extended their thanks to the chief minister. They said the dredging of the river bed will increase the water holding capacity during the monsoon, hence flood-like situation will not happen again.