ER to run additional new MEMU special train between Asansol and Andal stations

Commuters intending a journey in the coal belt will now have more travelling options. Aiming to enhance connectivity for the commuters of the coal belt, the Eastern Railway has decided to introduce an additional new MEMU special train between Asansol and Andal stations.

The new service is to be made operational from 10 August. The 03152 Asansol–Andal Memu special train, as informed by Eastern Railway, would leave Asansol at 5.45 pm and reach Andal at 6.25 pm. The train is to arrive at Raniganj at 6.03 pm and stop for two minutes. Passengers arriving at Andal from Asansol and Raniganj could be able to avail a MEMU train for Siuri, departing at 7.05 pm. Additionally, another MEMU train for Burdwan would leave Andal at 6.35 pm. Notably, Andal is a significant station on the Howrah–Asansol section, located in a major industrial belt.

As an important junction station, Andal connects Burdwan at one end and Siuri, the district headquarters of Birbhum, at the other. The Eastern Railway has decided to run a new MEMU special train from Asansol to Andal considering the strategic importance of Andal and the increasing travel demand in the region. The new service, according to the ER, is aimed at to providing enhanced travel convenience for daily commuters, particularly those from the coal belt areas such as Raniganj and Pandabeswar.

