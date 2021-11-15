TMCP Goghat block president to look after 9 children who lost their fathers in pandemic

The Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad Goghat 1 block president Sayed Asik Hussain has come to the assistance of seven families in distress and nine children who lost their fathers in the ongoing pandemic.

The TMC Chhatra Parishad leader gives all the credit to the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her advice to the party workers to remain humble and to be at the side of people in need and distress. Many male residents of Goghat-1 block work as migrant workers in different states,

During the ongoing pandemic, seven families of the area lost their only earning members and have survived on food items distributed by the political parties and other social welfare organisations. However, the affected families with no proper source of income were living in great poverty and distress.

Nine growing children of these families had been lacking proper food, clothing, health care and were practically out of school. Hussain reached out to the families in distress to provide them all possible help. Sutapa Roy and other widows who lost their husband during the ongoing pandemic said “Asik brother” has involved many of them in the self-help groups and they are able to earn money to meet the minimum demands of their families.

“But we remained much concerned about the future of our growing children, about providing them proper food, clothes, medicines and books and other stationery items for their studies,” Roy said. “Today on the Children Day we thank chief minister Mamata Banerjee since with her guidance and inspiration Sayed Asik Hussain today took the responsibilities of our nine growing children, specially their studies, clothing and nutritional food supplements.”

Arijit Roy, a class III student said: “I lost my father. My father used to give me money for my school supplies, but then everything stopped. I cried since my mother could not buy books and other necessities to carry on my studies, but Asik kaku promised me and my other friends to remain by our side and provide us everything to carry on our studies. We thank him for the new clothes and chocolates he gave us today. I also promised him that I will do my studies properly and not do anything which will make him sad.”

Hussain said I am very happy that inspired by Miss Mamata Banerjee I have learnt the lesson to serve the people and be at their side during their distress. I want all the children to continue with their studies who have lost their fathers or family members because of the pandemic.