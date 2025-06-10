TMC women leaders criticise Suvendu for offending women

Trinamul Congress women leaders demanded resignation and unconditional apology by Suvendu Adhikari, leader for making derogatory statements against the women of the state.

Adhikari during his speech delivered at Sandeshkhali on Sunday urged the women not sell their sankha and sindoor to get Lakshmir Bhandar. At the same breath he said if voted to power, BJP will give Rs 3,000 to the beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar.

Dr Kakoli Ghoshdastidar said: “Suvendu Adhikari has no right to disrespect the women of Bengal. Lakhs of women are getting Lakshmir Bhandar and this has enhanced their self respect and self esteem.”

She said the BJP has deprived Bengal by not releasing funds meant for the poor to set up their houses. Funds under MGNREGA has not been released. The state’s dues have reached a staggering Rs 1.17 lakh crore. “Under such a situation, the BJP leaders are taking a garbage of lies,” she said.

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and chief development and social welfare said it has become a habit of the BJP leaders to malign women of Bengal. “In the states where the BJP is in power, women are abused, killed and no action has been taken against the offenders. The BJP has least respect for women. The leaders who have maligned women have been spared and it shows that they have received tacit support from the top leadership,” she said, adding, “The BJP unable to put up a fight against Mamata Banerjee politically have not now spread canard and engaged in personal slander. The women in Bengal will not tolerate this and this will be reflected in the vote.”