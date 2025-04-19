TMC unveils Jagannath Temple in Digha

In an exciting unveiling, the Trinamul Congress has shared first glimpses of the highly anticipated Jagannath Temple in Digha, set to be inaugurated on 30 April, Akshaya Tritiya day. The temple, which is being hailed as an architectural marvel, is poised to become a major spiritual and tourism landmark in West Bengal, attracting devotees and travellers from across the globe.

Sharing “exclusive” photos, TMC wrote on X-handle: “Presenting the first glimpse of the majestic Jagannath Temple, set to be inaugurated on 30th April! Digha is ready to welcome devotees & travellers from across the globe.”

Advertisement

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been a strong advocate for the project, with plans to further develop Digha as a prime destination for both spiritual and leisure travel. The temple will be inaugurated with religious ceremonies beginning a day earlier.

Advertisement

During an administrative review meeting on the inauguration, the CM stressed her intention to prioritise access for common people over VIP attendees on the day of the event. “I don’t want too many VIPs to go to Jagannath Temple and we want that common people – who may not find means to go – should not be obstructed,” she stated. The temple’s inauguration is a testament to TMC’s commitment to promoting Bengal’s rich cultural heritage and enhancing the state’s spiritual appeal.