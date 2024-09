The state Trinamul Congress leadership has directed its Jalpaiguri district president, Mahua Gope, to suspend Swapan Saha, chairman of the Malbazar Municipality, indefinitely. This decision follows allegations of financial corruption against Mr Saha.

Sources reveal that a lawyer filed a complaint against him, prompting the party to launch its own investigation. The inquiry uncovered significant financial irregularities in several government-sponsored schemes, including those for housing and drinking water.

Advertisement