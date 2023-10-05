TMC stages protest at RSS office

A group of Trinamul Congress activists staged a protest at the RSS office, Keshav Bha- van, late on Tuesday night when Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was present at the venue.

Bhagwat has been in the city since Monday.The agitating Trinamul men assembled at the Keshav Bhavan and staged a protest against the court arrest of their party’s national gener- al secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other MLAs and MPs by Delhi Police at Krishi Bhavan, Union agriculture ministry’s headquarters, on Tuesday night.

The MPs and MLAs led by Mr Banerjee staged a sit-in at Krishi Bhavan demanding central funds under MNRE- GA and AwasYojana schemes. Earlier, in the day, the ruling

party leaders, along with their supporters from Bengal were protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding release of the funds.

Advertisement

The state BJP president Sukanta Majumder has condemned the incident. “How did they organize the agitation in front of Keshav Bhavan violating Z-plus category security for him? We won’t allow any kind of protest in our party or its affiliated offices,” Mr Majumder said.