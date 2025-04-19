TMC slams Bengal BJP chief for call to hoard weapons

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sparked major controversy after explicitly urging Hindus to hoard weapons. The remarks, especially made by a central minister, have been condemned as a gross violation of law and order and a direct incitement to violence.

Trinamul Congress has denounced the Bengal BJP chief’s call to arms as dangerous rhetoric seemingly intended to stir unrest following BJP’s electoral setbacks in the region.

Advertisement

“As if spreading fake narratives and hate wasn’t enough, now @BJP4Bengal chief @DrSukantaBJP is openly urging Hindus to hoard weapons. How much lower will this party stoop? This isn’t politics. It’s a shameless incitement to violence. A direct threat to law, order, and communal harmony. Bengal rejected your politics of hate. Now you want revenge through chaos?” TMC posted on X.

Advertisement

Legal experts note that the call to hoard weapons potentially violates Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which criminalises statements that may “incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community” – an offense punishable by up to three years imprisonment.