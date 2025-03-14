TMC resolution against Suvendu over controversial remarks

Trinamul Congress on Thursday brought a resolution against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs belonging to the state’s ruling party.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed the resolution by voice vote on Thursday.

The resolution was moved by Trinamul Congress chief whip Nirmal Ghosh after the BJP members staged a walkout from the House, following Speaker Biman Banerjee’s refusal to allow a discussion on calling attention brought by the saffron party.

The BJP MLAs were demanding the Trinamul Congress legislators Humayun Kabir and Siddiqullah Chowdhury to withdraw their remarks against the LoP.

Claiming that the LoP, who is a BJP MLA from Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district, had attacked the religious and social structure of the country, Mr Ghosh moved the resolution in the House.

Mr Adhikari had on Tuesday remarked saying, “Will defeat Biman Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee …..Aar oder je kota Muslim bidhayak jite aasbe – chyangdola kore tule raastaay phelbo! Dosh maas pore ei raastaay phelbo (And their Muslim MLAs that will emerge victorious and come here – the BJP will form the government – we will pick them up by the arms and legs and throw them out on this very road! Ten months later, we will throw them on this very road).”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday lashed out at the LoP over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs, accusing the BJP of importing “fake Hinduism” to the state.

On the other hand, Humayun Kabir, the Trinamul Congress MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district, today stuck to his earlier stand demanding Mr Adhikari either to withdraw his diatribe against Muslims or make apology within next 72 hours.

“The LoP will have to face the consequence anywhere if he does not withdraw his statements or make an apology by Monday when the session is scheduled to begin in the Assembly,” Mr Kabir said.

While protesting against Mr Adhikari’s remarks over the Muslims on Wednesday, the Trinamul Congress MLA from Bharatpur had said: “I dare the LoP to withdraw the statement in 72 hours or else Trinamul Congress 42 MLAs belonging to the Muslim community will make him understand the consequence in the Assembly.”