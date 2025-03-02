Logo

# Bengal

TMC notices to 4 councillors

The Trinamul Congress has issued show cause notices to four sitting councillors for anti-party activities and directed to reply within seven days of Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district.

SNS | Kolkata | March 2, 2025 7:16 am

TMC [Representational Image]

Four councillors of Trinamul Congress of Raghunathpur Municipality are Mrityunjoy Pramanaik, Pronob Deogharia, Malabika Sain, Sushanta Sekhar Ghosh.

They had sent a written complaint to state urban development minister Firhad Hakim alleging massive financial irregularities and ongoing corruption of the current board. The chairman of Raghunathpur Municipality has refuted the allegations.

