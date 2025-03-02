TMC notices to 4 councillors

The Trinamul Congress has issued show cause notices to four sitting councillors for anti-party activities and directed to reply within seven days of Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district.

Four councillors of Trinamul Congress of Raghunathpur Municipality are Mrityunjoy Pramanaik, Pronob Deogharia, Malabika Sain, Sushanta Sekhar Ghosh.

They had sent a written complaint to state urban development minister Firhad Hakim alleging massive financial irregularities and ongoing corruption of the current board. The chairman of Raghunathpur Municipality has refuted the allegations.

