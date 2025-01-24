TMC notice to party MLA for anti-party activities

The Trinamul Congress (TMC) has decided to take strict action against any breach of party discipline, with the spotlight falling on Ashoknagar MLA and North 24-Parganas zilla parishad sabhadhipati Narayan Goswami.

According to party sources, Mr Goswami is set to receive a show-cause notice from the district disciplinary committee. On Thursday evening, the North 24-Parganas district leadership finalised the decision to issue the notice. A senior district TMC leader stated, “Narayan’s actions are unacceptable and do not align with the party’s values. We are ensuring that the notice reaches him by tonight.” The controversy stems from a recent incident where Goswami took to the stage at an event in Ashoknagar and performed a song while reportedly making incoherent statements. A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many alleged that Goswami appeared to be in an unfit state during the performance. Although the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by The Statesman, the episode has drawn the ire of TMC’s top leadership. TMC state president Subrata Bakshi reportedly convened a meeting at the party headquarters on Wednesday morning, directing vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar to issue a formal statement.

Mr Majumdar condemned Goswami’s behaviour, stating, “The remarks and actions of Narayan Goswami during the Ashoknagar event are inappropriate and unacceptable to the party. The district disciplinary committee is looking into the matter and will take necessary action.” This is not the first time Goswami has faced criticism from the party. In November, chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly reprimanded him during the winter session of the Assembly for his political conduct.

Known for his involvement in cultural activities, including singing and acting, Goswami has often portrayed himself as a culturally inclined individual. Last year, he garnered attention for playing the role of Birendra Krishna Bhadra in the play, Namastasyai. However, his recent behaviour has surprised even his close associates, who are finding it hard to reconcile with the allegations.

TMC insiders suggest that Goswami has been on the radar of the party’s top brass for some time. Although the disciplinary committee is initially leaning towards issuing a show-cause notice, there are speculations about more stringent actions.