TMC MP pushes for stricter wildlife protection laws

The Union government has responded positively today to Trinamul Congress MP June Maliah, who raised serious concerns in Parliament over the twin threats to India’s wildlife: rampant poaching and large-scale destruction of forest habitats. In a strong plea made during the recent Budget session, the Midnapur MP called for urgent amendments to the decades-old Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, highlighting how outdated provisions are allowing perpetrators to escape unpunished.

Speaking under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Maliah had said: “Despite growing incidents of animal abuse, offenders often walk free due to the antiquated and bailable nature of the law. I strongly urge that amendments be brought in at the earliest.” Her call for reform has now received a formal response. Union minister for animal husbandry and dairying, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, in a letter to the MP, confirmed that a draft of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been prepared. The ministry is currently engaging with animal welfare organisations, legal experts, environmentalists and the public to fine-tune the draft. “All aspects of the proposed amendments are being scrutinised in detail,” the minister wrote, adding that the final version of the Bill will be placed before Parliament following due procedure. The development has drawn praise from several quarters.

Advertisement

Vijay Kumar Singh, senior representative of Asian Fronts of Human Rights (AFHR), in a letter to the ministry, underscored the growing man-animal conflict in India. “Unchecked deforestation and human encroachment are fuelling tensions,” Singh noted, lauding Maliah for raising the issue at a national forum. He called not just for legal reforms, but for a coordinated, all-party discussion on mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and reviving forest ecosystems. Singh also flagged concerns over the mushrooming of resorts in North Bengal’s forest belts. “You cannot cut down trees to build luxury accommodations in core forest areas and then talk about conservation,” he warned.

Advertisement

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, enacted in 1960, has seen little to no revision in over six decades. With increasing instances of brutality against animals — from illegal hunting to habitat destruction — activists and lawmakers alike are calling for an overhaul. The proposed amendments, currently in consultation, are seen as a long-overdue step towards ensuring meaningful penalties for wildlife crimes.

Maliah, a film actor-turned-politician, has emerged as a rare voice for voiceless creatures in Indian politics. Her consistent advocacy, cutting across political lines, has rekindled hope among conservationists that the system may finally be listening.