TMC MLA urges CM to strip party leader of his post

Stating that the President of the Islampur Block Trinamool Congress Committee, Jakir Hossain, was a “criminal”, Trinamool Congress MLA of Islampur in North Dinajpur Abdul Karim Chowdhury has written to Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee, seeking his removal from the post of the president of the TMC block in Islampur.

As Mr Chowdhury today revealed the matter to media persons in Islampur, TMC sources said party leaders in the area had landed in an awkward situation. “I won 11 MLA elections in the Islampur constituency on Congress and TMC tickets.

I never had to apply force to win the elections. Residents always gave me the mandate due to the work I have done here. :However, the TMC president of Islampur, Jakir Hossain, applies force during every election and threatens people while asking them to cast their votes. In the last Assembly elections too, he used force in his bid to defeat me. But he failed and voters made me victorious. His antisocial attitude is damaging the image of the TMC,” Mr Chowdhury later said over the telephone.

The President of the North Dinajpur TMC committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal has remained silent on Jakir’s activities. Earlier too, I had urged Miss Mamata Banerjee to remove such a rowdy from the post of the party’s block President, but in vain. Yesterday, I wrote to Miss Banerjee and once again urged her to remove him.

If he is not removed, I will have to think of an alternative,” he added. When contacted for comment, Mr Hossain said, “I do not want to say anything against our MLA. I can only say that I work only for our party.” The President of the North Dinajpur TMC committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal, on the other hand, said that Mr Chowdhury actually wanted to make his son the president of the Islampur Block TMC committee. “This is the reason he is trying to have Jakir Hossain removed from the post,” Mr Agarwal said.