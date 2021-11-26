TMC may name candidates for KMC polls today; election to other civic bodies by April

Trinamul Congress will likely announces its candidates for Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls tomorrow, party sources said. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee might field four lawmakers for the corporation polls, sources indicated.

The focus would be on whether Firhad Hakim, chairman of the KMC board of administrators, Atin Ghosh, Debashish Kumar and Debabrata Majumdar, all councillors and board members would be considered for re-nomination for the 19 December polls. Although sources doubted if they would be fielded because Miss Banerjee had initiated the “one man one post” policy.

Meanwhile, the state government plans to hold the elections in all civic bodies in the state by April, advocate general, S N Mukherjee submitted before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of Calcutta High Court today.

He was submitting after counsel for BJP brought to the attention of the court that notification of Kolkata municipal corporation election has been issued. Justifying the notification, Mukherjee said that to hold the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on 19 December, it was statutory to give the notification today.

He submitted that Kolkata has high percentage of vaccinated besides possessing the best facilities to tackle the disease and therefore the notification to conduct polls were issued.

Earlier, BJP counsel Pinky Anand said that the notification of election was given though the matter was before the court and urged the court to take steps in this matter. The BJP counsel was directed to place the charges through an affidavit before the court. The matter would come up for next hearing on 29 November.