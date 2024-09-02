TMC Mahila wing protests; seeks death penalty for RG Kar culprits

Members of the Trinamul Mahila Congress held meetings across the state demanding capital punishment of the persons involved in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor of RG Kar medical Colege and Hospital on 9 August. Protest meetings were held in every block across the state. In Kolkata, two protest me etings were held at Moulali and Gol Park. Mrs Chadrima Bhattacharya, president Trin – a mul Mahila Congress, was pr esent in both the meetings. Mrs Bhattacharya said the city police arrested an accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to the parents of the unfortunate doctor. The Calcutta High Court ordered CBI inquiry into the case and accordingly the CBI doing the investigation. But more than 15 days have palsed and the CBI is yet to make any breakthroiugh. She regretted that the Pime Minister Narendra Modi had not responded two letters written by Miss Banerjee to him demanding enactment of stringent anti-rape laws. Mrs Bhattacharya, herself a lawyer, said Miss Banerjee has mentioned that the law should ensure trail and conviction of the rape accused within a stipulated time.

She said: “On one hand the BJP talks about security of women and on the other maintains silence on the enactment of new stringent anti rape laws.” “We all want justice and demand capital punishment of the persons involved but the BJP which is demanding resignation of the Chief Minister should ask Mr Modi about his silence on the antirape act proposed by Miss Banerjee,” she said. The state government will bring a stringent anti rape law in the state Assembly on 3 September. Mr Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress has also promised to table a Private Member’s Bill for a stringent anti-rape law in Parliament soon. Rallies were taken out by the celebrities demanding stringent punishment of the perons involved in the crime at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

