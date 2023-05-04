TMC Mahila Congress start sit-in demanding money from Centre

Trinamul Congress leaders will go to the rural people to inform them that they did not get jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme and fail to get house because of the step motherly attitude of the Centre.

Trinamul Mahila Congress members are in a 36-hour long dharna at Gandhi statue demanding release of the dues worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore by the Centre. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a two-day dharna on Red Road on 28-29 March to protest against the Centre’s indifference to clear the dues that have reached a staggering Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Following this, 25 Trinamul Congress MPs led by party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee submitted a memorandum in the office of union Panchayat and Rural development minister Giriraj Singh. As Mr Singh was not in his office, the MPs met the secretary and submitted the memorandum. Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and child development and social welfare and party’s national spokesperson said a letter containing signatures of one crore people will be sent to the Centre urging it to clear the dues. The state government has a share in both the schemes.

“Despite repeated reminders and letters by the chief minister to the Centre the latter is quiet on the issue,” she maintained, adding “Trinamul will continue to raise its demands and if required party leaders and workers will go to Delhi to press for its demands.”