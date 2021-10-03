TMC leaders supervise flood relief & rescue ops

On a day chief minister Mamata Banerjee undertook an aerial survey of the flood hit South Bengal districts like Bankura, Burdwan East, Hooghly and Howrah on Saturday, her lieutenants like Arup Biswas, Subrata Mukherjee, Kalyan Banerjee appeared more vigorous unleashing consecutive attack on Centre putting forward the ‘manmade’ doctrine described by their party supremo yesterday.

Biswas, Mukherjee and Banerjee have been assigned to supervise relief and rescue works and stabilization of the flood hit blocks in Burdwan East and Bankura where uncountable families have been marooned due to the ‘uncalled for’ deluge by the devastating rivers like the Damodar, the Ajoy, Kansavati and Dwarakeswar since 48 hours.

Biswas said: “Today, besides the government relief, our party has dispatched 10,000 food packets for Khandaghosh, Raina, Katwa and Galsi blocks. We have engaged 2000 of our party men in the entire relief operation.” He added: “What we have gathered, in Burdwan East alone, 31000 persons have been directly affected by the ‘man-made’ flood.”

At a time when chief minister’s chopper was hovering on the Bankura blocks, MP from her party Kalyan Banerjee was supervising relief operations in Barjora block villages close to the Damodar riverbank. He, accompanied by MLA, Barjora, Aloke Mukherjee and state secretary of the TMC, Sayantika Banerjee shouldered relief works in villages in Sonamukhi, Patrasayar blocks too.

Banerjee said: “Bengal is suffering due to this man-made disaster and state’s former Irrigation Minister who’s now talking ‘too big’ should be grilled for this as his coterie of contractors looted the money the state had disbursed for restoration of the riverbanks.