The Sabhapati of the Trinamul Congress-led board of the Hemtabad Panchayet Samity in North Dinajpur district, Sekhar Roy, came under intense criticism after he was given the Covid-19 vaccine today.

Common people joined leaders of other parties to also criticise TMC MLA from Karandighi, Manodeb Sinha, who was also given the vaccine shot on Saturday.

The first phase of the Covid vaccination drive that began on Saturday is solely meant for health workers who are on the forefront of the battle against the novel coronavirus.

A total of 17,000 vaccines have reached the district for the health workers, including doctors, nurses and other staff. According to the president of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Biswajit Lahiri, the central government had sent 17,000 vaccines to the district for the first phase.

“While the vaccines are meant for healthcare workers, TMC leaders are being given the shots, thus depriving healthcare providers of the same. This proves that they only think of themselves. People will give them a befitting reply through the EVM (electronic voting machine),” Mr Lahiri said.

The president of the North Dinajpur Congress committee, Mohit Sengupta, termed the act shameful an irresponsible.

“TMC leaders are taking the vaccine that is meant for health workers. We condemn such activities,” he said.

Health officials in the district, on the other hand said, they had to administer the vaccine on Sekhar Roy, who is also the president of the Hemtabad TMC committee, as his name figured in the list of recipients.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Kartick Chandra Mandal did not want to comment on the controversy.

“Those who have been vaccinated are all safe so far. They have not been side effects or adverse reactions,” Dr Mandal said.