The Trinamul Congress today criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shah for maintaining silence on the deaths of CRPF jawans in Chattisgarh due to the Maoist attack.

Trinamul Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, and the party’s vice president Subrata Mukherjee today expressed their grief at the death of 21 CRPF jawans. They criticised Modi and Amit Shah for not finding time to comment on the massacre in Chattisgarh but instead frequenting Bengal as a daily passenger due to polls.

Derek also hit out at Shah for allegedly misinforming the Rajbanshi people of Cooch Behar that Shah earlier moved an order in Home Ministry to create Narayani Sena.

“No such proposal was ever sent to Home Ministry as per an RTI” Derek pointed out, remarking, it’s a “shameful attempt” by Amit Shah to hoodwink the Rajbangshi community and people of Bengal for vote-bank politics.”

TMC leader Dr Shasi Panja read out information supposedly given by the Gujarat home department which reveals that over the last two years, there have been 1,944 murders, 3,095 rapes, 4,829 abductions and 1,853 attempts to murder cases. Gujarat’s biggest city Ahmedabad has the dubious distinction of being the rape capital. In the last two years, 620 cases of rape have been registered there.

“We will never let Bengal be turned into another Gujarat,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trinamul Youth Congress president and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee today claimed that BJP leaders frequenting Bengal must come up with Modi’s achievement in the past seven years which will be compared against the report card of Mamata Banerjee’s government in the last 10 years.

He alleged that Modi’s announcements of giving Rs 15 lakhs to an individual’s bank account and providing two crore jobs per year are nothing but “jumlas”(scam).

“Not a single person in Satgachia constituency has received either received the sum or the job” claimed Abhishek, adding “I’m astonished to see the Prime Minister and Union home minister are busy in the election campaign in West Bengal but are least bothered about 21 jawans who lost their lives. But in 2019, he spoke big about Pulwama as the Lok Sabha election was there.”

It may be noted that in this constituency, Mamata refused MLA ticket to the sitting MLA Sonali Guha Bose as people had grievances against her.