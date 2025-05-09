TMC leader arrested on anti-India campaign charge

An influential Trinamul Congress leader was arrested on charges of anti-India campaign on social media in the wake up to the India-Pakistan war.

The accused Shahjahan Sheikh is the former councillor of ward 23 under Santipur Municipality in Nadia district and husband of a sitting Trinamul Congress councillor in the same civic body.

His arrest has prompted the BJP leadership in the district to take exemplary action against Shahjahan. The saffron camp demanded that he should be thoroughly interrogated by the investigating agency to find out whether he has any terrorist links with Pakistan’s militant outfits.

Police arrested him on Thursday night after his posts allegedly against India became viral on social media platforms triggering serious controversy.

He had been allegedly campaigning against India showing support to Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces struck terrorist launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

His social media posts invited netizens to shower their outrage against him and demanded his immediate arrest.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar demanded proper investigation against Sk Shahjahan. “He should be treated as an anti-national and all his documents related to his identity and others should be brought under scanner through proper inquiry.”

The Trinamul Congress leadership in the district said that the party has taken up the matter seriously.

“We are also stunned by Shahjahan’s social media posts at a time when the Prime Minister and our chief minister are giving messages regularly to all of us for safety, security and peace for our country. Why did he make anti-India remarks through social media platforms?

We don’t know the reasons. He should be interrogated properly,” a leader of the Shantipur unit of the ruling party in the state said, requesting anonymity.