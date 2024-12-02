TMC leader accused of extortion and murder

A tragic incident has unfolded in Raghunathganj 2 Block, where a man named Atabur Rahman, a resident of Mithipur Gram Panchayat, succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by a Trinamul Congress leader, Mithun Sheikh. According to allegations, Atabur had paid a bribe to secure a house under a government housing scheme.

However, despite the payment, he did not receive the promised house. When he confronted the TMC leader to demand a refund, a violent altercation ensued, resulting in Atabur being brutally beaten. The severity of the assault caused Atabur to be admitted to NRS Hospital in Kolkata, where he passed away. While the accused TMC leader has denied all allegations, the incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests in the area. This is not an isolated incident. Several allegations have surfaced against ruling party members of extorting “cut money” in exchange for houses under housing schemes. Discontent over housing lists has led to protests in various regions.

To address transparency concerns, a survey has been initiated for the “Banglar Bari” project, with 800 teams deployed across districts. However, protests continue to emerge from multiple districts as the survey progresses. In another disturbing incident in Brahmapur, Bansdroni, a son brutally assaulted his elderly father and confined him to their home. Police intervention was necessary to rescue the elderly man. Despite the police’s presence, the son attacked both the officers and a civic volunteer. However, the son was not arrested.

