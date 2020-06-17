Some senior Trinamul leaders today lambasted the BJP central leadership for not inviting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the video conference for discussing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamul Congress MP, today tweeted: “Why is the Centre is so averse to the people of Bengal. We are also facing the same pandemic,” she asked, adding “Are you afraid of letting Miss Banerjee speak?”

Mr Dinesh Tribedi, Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP also said: “It seems that the Centre is so worried about exposing themselves to Mamata Banerjee’s constructive criticism on Covid-19 that they preferred to mute her as a mere spectator at the latest video conference of the Prime Minister.”

He also urged the people of Bengal never to forgive the Centre for this insult. Mr Firhad Hakim also criticised the Centre, saying “This shows the autocratic attitude of the Centre and their aversion to constructive criticism on pandemic.”

Meanwhile, a senior Trinamul MLA and a party leader was tested Covid positive.