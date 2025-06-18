TMC hits back at BJP MLA over forest land tea plantation

The Trinamul Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp counterattack against BJP MLA and chief whip of the Opposition, Sankar Ghosh, after he raised the issue of alleged eviction of tribal tea growers from forest land in Cooch Behar during a recent session of the state Assembly.

The political exchange, which began over the tea garden run by tribal communities in Rasikbil, Tufanganj, escalated as TMC leaders—from Cooch Behar to Siliguri—targeted the BJP over the condition of five tea gardens managed by the Central public sector unit Andrew Yule.

MLA Sankar Ghosh, citing the Forest Rights Act, 2006, accused the state government of violating the constitutional rights of tribal communities by destroying a self-managed tea plantation in Rasikbil, allegedly using bulldozers.

“These tribal families have cultivated that land for years through a collective initiative. Their rights are protected under law, yet they have been forcibly evicted. This is a failure of the state to uphold their constitutional protections,” Mr Ghosh said in the Assembly, seeking clarification from labour minister Moloy Ghatak.

In response, TMC Cooch Behar district president Abhijit Dey Bhowmik visited Rasikbil and claimed that some BJP-backed individuals had “grabbed forest land” under the guise of community-run tea plantations.

“This isn’t about tribal welfare. This is a political ploy to occupy forest land. We have evidence that BJP leaders were involved,” Mr Bhowmik alleged at a press briefing.

Adding to the counteroffensive, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb held a press conference and turned the spotlight on the deteriorating conditions of the Andrew Yule-run tea gardens, questioning Mr Ghosh’s silence on that front.

“Why didn’t Mr Ghosh raise a word about Andrew Yule’s mismanagement? These gardens are directly under a central agency, and workers there have been agitating for months,” Mr Deb said.

He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a previous public meeting in North Bengal, had promised to revive sick tea gardens but allegedly failed to act.

“Even during his speech in Alipurduar on 29 May, the Prime Minister made no mention of tea workers’ real issues—like default on Provident Fund contributions by planters, including Andrew Yule,” Mr Deb said.

The mayor accused Andrew Yule of being a PF defaulter and demanded that Sankar Ghosh address the plight of employees and workers suffering under its management.

“When it comes to the tea sector, the BJP should answer for its central agencies. Don’t divert the issue by targeting tribal people,” he added.

Mr Deb also stated that the state government would take necessary steps to ensure employment for the tribal workers of Rasikbil who have been rendered jobless, affirming: “The government is committed to protecting the rights and livelihoods of the tribal communities. We will ensure they are not left behind.”