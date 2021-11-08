TMC factional feud rears ugly head in Malda

Factional feud in the Trinamul Congress has come to the fore once again in Malda district. This time around, the occasion was a Vijaya Sammilani event the party organises for Durga Puja.

Though the programme was organized by former state minister and state secretary of the TMC, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury and former district Trinamul president and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Benazir Noor at the Gandhi Dharamsala under the English Bazaar police station, most of the members of TMC’s district committee, including the district president, Abdur Rahim Bakshi, were not present there.

Similarly, at the Sharad Samman ceremony organized by the district TMC on 2 November at the Malda College ground in English Bazaar, several leaders, including Ms Noor and Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury did not show up there. On one side, there are district president Abdur Rahim Bakshi and present minister of state Sabina Yasin, whereas on the other hand, there are Mr Chowdhury and Ms Noor.

Given the situation, Mr Bakshi’s group is all set to hold a “counter” Vijaya Sammilani event next week in an area under the Malda police station, TMC sources said today. “Vijaya-Sammilani has also been organized on the initiative of Mausum Noor. We called everyone with posters. It is a personal matter of everyone to attend or not,” Mr Chowdhury said.

On skipping the Sharod Samman event, Ms Noor, on the other hand, said, “I was not called with respect at the previous function. That is why we did not go to the Sharod Samman ceremony.”

According to Mr Bakshi, he was not aware of who exactly organized the Vijaya Sammilani. “In the next seven days, under the direction of the state leadership, the district Trinamul Congress is holding a Vijaya Sammilani. Such incidents will be reported to the state leadership,” he said. The situation has, meanwhile, given the BJP a good chance to hit out at the ruling party.

“The factionalism in the Trinamul Congress is increasing day by day. The party will end in this factional conflict,” district BJP president Gobinda Chandra Mandal said, mockingly.