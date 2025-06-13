TMC condemns Tagore’s house ransacking in B’desh

Trinamul Congress has urged the Centre to immediately take up the matter with the Bangladesh government and arrest those who are involved with the ransacking of Rabindranath Tagore’s house in Sirajganj.

Some unknown person had vandalised Tagore’s house last night. Tagore had zamindari in east Bengal and the building had housed the administrative office. Tagore often visited Shilaidaha and used to stay in his boat. During one such trip, he had taken Sister Nivedita and Sister Christine along.

Advertisement

After the removal of the Awami League government some extremist groups are trying to remove Tagore’s legacy from Bangladesh. They had demanded that the national anthem should be changed. They even written volumes of lies spreading canard against Tagore and the cordial relationship he had with Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Advertisement

The Trinamul Congress has condemned the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Sirajganj, Bangladesh. Calling the act a grave insult to Bengal’s cultural identity, the party stressed that Tagore, a global literary figure and symbol of humanism, must be treated with respect across borders.

In a public statement, TMC urged the Union government to raise the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels and ensure immediate action is taken. The party demanded swift justice and accountability, warning against allowing such incidents to go unchecked under the guise of mob unrest.

Taking to X, the party wrote: “We strongly condemn the vandalism of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district. Gurudev is a symbol of Bengal’s cultural heritage and a global icon of literature and humanism. Such acts of disrespect are an affront to every Bengali’s identity and pride. We urge the Central Govt. to take cognizance of this grave incident and initiate bilateral dialogue to ensure that the concerned authorities in Bangladesh act swiftly and bring the culprits to justice. Our icons are not collateral damage for mob fury.”