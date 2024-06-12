TMC chooses late MLA’s wife for Manicktala seat

Trinamul Congress has nominated Supti Pandey, widow of Sadhan Pandey for the by-election of Maniktala Assembly constituency.

The party also appointed Kunal Ghosh as convenor of Manicktala.

The seat fell vacant after Sadhan Pandey, the sitting MLA and a state minister, passed away. Pandey was among the first few leaders, who left Congress and joined Trinamul Congress.

Mamata Banerjee was close to Sadhan Pandey and his spouse Supti, was Miss Banerjee’s classmate.

Manicktala Assembly seat falls within the Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat from where Sudip Bandyopadhyay was elected for the third consecutive time.