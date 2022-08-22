TMC to celebrate UNESCO Durga Puja tag

The Trinamul Congress will celebrate UNESCO’s accordance of the ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ tag to the Durga Puja festival on 22 August, more than a month before the puja begins.

A colourful procession with involvement of people from all communities, and cultural programmes will be included in the celebrations, party leaders said. UNESCO had accorded the tag to the puja in Kolkata in December last year. “It will be a thanksgiving rally for UNESCO for according the tag to the biggest festival of West Bengal.

The festival could not be celebrated in a grand manner like it is traditionally for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. People are this time around very excited about celebrating Durga Puja in a grand manner. We appeal to the people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, to participate in the colourful rally in Siliguri,” said Darjeeling district Trinamul Congress (Plains) president Papiya Ghosh.

There will be 50 dhaks and five tableaus in the celebration. “It is an innovative idea. Durga Puja has a universal appeal. The programme will set the mood for Durga Puja, where rituals of the puja will also be highlighted. Songs and dances will be performed. Students, youths and women will take part in the event.

We are all excited about the programme and expect that rains will not play spoilsport in the morning that day,” said Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb. The rally is scheduled to begin from Bagha Jatin Park at 7.30 am and end at Mahatma Gandhi More.

Meanwhile, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting over the preparations for Durga Puja at the Netaji Indoor Stadium with puja committees tomorrow, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation will attend it virtually, it is learnt.