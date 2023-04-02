Tiljala OC removed after NCPCR chief brought charges of assault

Biswak Mukherjee, officer-incharge (OC) of the Tiljala police station, has been removed and shunted out to the Kolkata Police Training Academy at Dumurjala, on Saturday, a day after Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), brought charges of assault against the police officer.

Supratim Majumder, of the anti-dacoity section of Kolkata Police, has been made the new OC of Tiljala.

Mr Kanoongo lodged a written complaint with deputy commissioner (DC) of police (south east division), Subhankar Bhattacharya, on Friday. Later in the evening Mr Bhattacharya met Mr Kanoongo at a hotel where he was staying, it’s learnt.

Mr Kanoongo alleged on Friday that police had clandestinely recorded the NCPCR panel’s proceedings at Tiljala police station in connection with the alleged murder of a seven year-old minor girl and that an officer assaulted him when he resisted the move.

The NCPCR team headed by Mr Kanoongo is visiting Bengal since Friday to meet the parents of the girl who was allegedly tortured and whose body was recovered in a gunny bag in the flat of a neighbour last Sunday.

The team was also due to visit Malda to meet the family of a minor girl who was recently allegedly raped inside a school.

A team of the anti-rowdy squad of the city police headed by an assistant police commissioner (ACP) visited Tiljala police station on Saturday.