Three killed, 5 injured in lightning

Three people have been killed and five others are seriously injured in lightning at Bidyajara village in Ayodhya Hills under Baghmundi police station of Purulia district last evening.

All the victims are residents of the same village. Ramdas Hansda (50), Behar Besra (55), Chunaram Kisku (35) were killed on the spot.

All the villagers had taken shelter under a thatched roof near a paddy field during the thunderstorm and rainfall when lightning fell on them.

One woman was also injured due to lightning. Locals and Baghmundi police rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital.

Two others have suffered minor injuries and have been released after giving first aids by the local primary health centre. The three critically injured have been admitted to Deben Mahato Sadar hospital in Purulia.

Hundreds of tribal people had gathered at Ayodhya Hills yesterday on the eve of the Buddha Purnima night to take part in the annual hunting festival.

Every year, on the night of Buddha Purnima, tribal people from all over the country arrive to take part in the hunting festival at Ayodhya Hills in Purulia. The hunting festival has been banned by the state government.