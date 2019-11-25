Three persons were arrested from inside the Eden Gardens on Saturday afternoon for running a betting racket during the India-Bangladesh test match.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sambhu Dayal, Mukesh Gare and Chetan Sharma.

Police have seized ten mobile phones and other gadgets along with rupees 1.40 lakh in cash from their possession. Acting on a tip-off that cricket betting was being run by some spectators, officers of the antirowdy section of the Detective Department (DD) arrested three persons from block F1 and G1 at Eden Gardens.

They were able to identify them after maintaining a prolonged watch at the spot and arrested the trio for engaging in cricket betting while watching the match and taking advantage of telecast lag.

“After prolonged watch, we were able to identify and arrest Sambhu Dayal, Mukesh Gare and Chetan Sharma at G1 Block, who were engaged in cricket betting while watching the Test match between India and Bangladesh. They were using betting a app in their mobile phones,” said a senior police officer.

While Dayal is from Chittore in Rajasthan, Gare and Sharma are from Madhya Pradesh. On the basis of their statements, two other persons – Abhishek Suwalka and Ayub Ali – were nabbed from a hotel at Sudder Street, where they were staying and operating cricket betting using their mobile phones. Six mobile phones and one laptop were seized from the possession of the latter two persons. The accused were taken into custody by Maidan police station. A case has been registered against them under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and several provisions under the West Bengal Gambling Act.

During a drive against black marketing of match tickets today, police arrested ten persons from near Eden Gardens and confiscated 104 tickets which they were trying to sell at exorbitant prices. In the last few days, police had arrested 21 persons for black market sale of match tickets.